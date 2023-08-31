Outspoken social commentator Miz Ddebbie has set her sights on Ayisha Modi as she drags her for living a fake life

Miz Debbie revealed that Ayisha Modi tried to get into her circle with the promise of joining her advocacy for plus-sized women

She added that the socialite used Stonebwoy's name to become famous to gain street clout

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian body positivity advocate Miz Debbie has challenged Ayisha Modi to show work and stop bragging about things no one seems to know about.

According to Miz Debbie, Ayisha Modi branded herself as an artiste manager using Stonebwoy's name and a few hundred dollars.

She added that due to the terrible state of the Ghana music industry, many artistes followed Ayisha around because of her money.

A photo collage of Mz Debbie and Ayisha Modi Image credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy @Mz Debbie

Source: Instagram

Miz Debbie expressed her displeasure with how Ayisha Modi has been handling herself on social media on Mona Gucci's show. She said,

I got to know Ayisha about three or four years ago. Honestly speaking, she came and wanted to join Plus and Proud. We chatted, and she even sent money for her membership.

The way she entered the industry, her major name was Shelovesstonebowy. So, she used Stonebwoy's name to become popular and get most of her following.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to body positivity advocate's analysis of Ayisha Modi's social lifestyle

While some agreed with Miz Debbie, others cautioned Mz Debbie to be mindful of her utterances.

Drowaa Owusu commented:

Miz Debbie dey bi kɛkɛ, I love your submission.

Kojo Afedzie commented:

I think the best thing I have ever heard from an entertainment industry.

Afua Ansomaa Mantebea commented:

Go work on yourself first.

Ekuba Yahaya commented:

Well Spoken Debbie, As for those throwing shade on her size nu, you must be depressed! Gosh, such negativity.

Ayisha Modi reveals how much she spent on her body transformation

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how much Ayisha Modi paid for her body enhancement surgery as she flaunts her new curvaceous figure.

According to the wealthy socialite, she spent over Ghc400,000 on her body transformation. In addition, Ayisha said she is required to take medicine every day to keep up with her new body.

She revealed this figure during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, adding that she takes specific vitamins to maintain her body and will take them for the rest of her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh