Ghanaian content creator Felicia Osei has found herself in the middle of the fight between her mother, Maa Linda, and Mona Gucci

Maa Linda had criticised the Biribi Gyegye Wo host's VGMA red-carpet look in a video on social media

Her mockery did not go down well with Mona Gucci, who allegedly warned Felicia Osei to tell her mother to leave her alone

The aftermath of the 2023 VGMA has escalated into life-threatening threats, which Maa Linda has alleged to be from Mona Gucci to her daughter, Felicia Osei.

Felicia Osei and Mona Gucci work are both Media General employees who work at Onua TV.

According to Felicia Osei's mother, Maa Linda, Mona Gucci has no right to drag her daughter into their issue. She also alleged that Mona Gucci is behind anonymous threats targeted at her daughter.

Mona Gucci has been listed by many blogs, including Maa Linda's, as one of the worst-dressed celebrities on the VGMA 24 red carpet.

In retaliation, she insulted Maa Linda by asking her to fix her "disabled" eye before meeting her.

But Maa Linda reveals that Mona Gucci did more than Insult her. She has accused her daughter's colleague of hiring those who threatened to pour acid on Felicia Osei through text.

When you called Nana Aba Anamoah a slay queen, did someone threaten your children? You think I live abroad so you can do whatever you want because I'm not there. Mona Gucci, if anything happens to my children, you will regret it. I swear.

Maa Linda vowed to report the matter to the police, where she will submit the text messages as evidence.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Maa Linda and Mona Gucci's fight, which led to threats on Felicia Osei's life

The reactions are varied. Some support Maa Linda for taking action against anyone who tries to harm her children. Others also believe that Maa Linda asked for it when she spoke about Mona Gucci's dress.

Afua Zee wrote:

Mona, you talk about others every day on your show so why don’t you want others to talk about you? You, people, don’t understand showbiz.

Share Your experience said:

Why can’t Linda keep quiet to save her children?

Maame Abynaa Afrakom commented:

You must first mind your business ‍ Maa Linda

Felicia Osei suffers a wardrobe malfunction as her side cleavage also pops out of her dress

YEN.com.gh reported Felicia Osei's first VGMA appearance and first wardrobe fail on its red carpet earlier.

The Onua presenter wore a beautiful gown which was too tight about her chest, causing her cleavage to be exposed.

Many criticised the young content creator for not correcting it before stepping on the red carpet.

