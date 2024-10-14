Safo Newman has dropped the music video for his song I Can't Think Far, sparking reactions from social media users

The video was shot in a lush environment representing Ghana's beautiful environment as he spoke up against galamsey

The video, which was shared on TikTok, sparked mixed reactions, with Ghanaians sharing their opinion on the video

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has released the music video for his new song I Can't Think Far, which addresses the issue of illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The video was shared on his TikTok account and got social media users talking.

Safo Newman drops a new music video for his galamsey song. Photo source: safonewman

The music video was set in a lush environment, representing Ghana's natural beauty. This choice of environment was to highlight the harmful effects of galamsey, which has caused severe damage to the country's land and water bodies.

In the song, the musician spoke out against these destructive practices, urging the protection of Ghana's environment.

However, it was not just the message that caught netizens' attention. Safo Newman's choice of outfit also became a topic of discussion in the comments section.

In the video, he wore a bright yellow top, oversized pants, and a white mask. The combination left many people confused, with some wondering about the meaning behind the look.

Safo Newman's new music video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Safo Newman dropped his new video.

Lix said:

"I don’t understand o 😂 is it that ur man wan use zero budget to produce a music video or is a marketing strategy, just so that it will grab attention"

Flopnun commented:

"Ain’t gonna lie, I love your style. You talented and your producer is serving you the right..🎙️🔥❤️. Love u bro ❤️"

AI said:

"Those who understand music will know this guy is very good, keep doing your tin bro."

Safo Newman on how he became a musician

Safo Newman went through a lot before becoming the superstar he is today.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he spoke about how he started music and how he became recognised.

He said he acquired a degree in songwriting as a student and later decided to pursue it full-time.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

