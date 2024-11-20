Kojo Forex flew his dad from Ghana to Dubai in a bid to give him the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of his labour

The millionaire forex trader picked up his dad with his Cybertruck, gave him a city tour, and took him to lunch

He shared the video on TikTok and many Ghanaians praised him and wished they could do this for their parents

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has flown his father to Dubai to celebrate his success and share the fruits of his labour.

The trader, a prominent figure in the forex industry, documented the experience in a video shared on his TikTok account.

The footage showed him picking up his father at the airport in a Tesla Cybertruck and embarking on a tour of Dubai’s renowned landmarks with him.

The father-son duo visited key attractions and later visited a restaurant for lunch, where they enjoyed a meal. The forex trader's dad seemed in high spirits throughout the journey.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video expressed their admiration for Kojo’s gesture, describing it as an inspiring act of appreciation. Others shared aspirations to honour their parents in similar ways.

Kojo Forex and dad warm hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions to the recent video from social media users.

ebo said:

"every young man’s dream, to make it and make the fam happy."

crypto_fundenadleo2 reacted:

"Your father is the only man who went to see you doing better than him."

missadwoapapaba said:

"God bless you for bringing your dad.i tap into this blessing."

joy’s cake and surprise said:

"May God bless me to spoil my mom like this. 🥰"

Kojo Forex sends message to youth

Kojo Forex received a less welcoming reception on social media after he shared advice to the youth regarding their finances.

YEN.com.gh reported that the forex trader claimed youth in their 30s should make at least GH¢100K or check their friend circles.

He suggested that those with less than that amount in the bank were not doing something right, sparking negative replies.

