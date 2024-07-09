Ajagurajah, in a video, was spotted buying food at a roadside food stall barefooted, sparking reactions from social media users

In the video, the popular prophet and leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, was captured unawares as he made the purchase

The prophet shared the video on his TikTok, revealing that someone had taken the video and sent it to him

Prophet Ajagurajah, leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach known as the Ajagurajah Movement, has caused a stir on social media after a video surfaced showing him purchasing food barefoot at a roadside stall.

The footage shared on his TikTok account captured the prophet in a private moment, apparently unaware of being filmed. According to Ajagurajah, the video was sent to him by someone who had recorded the scene.

Known for his unconventional spiritual teachings, Ajagurajah's barefoot appearance at the food stall has sparked widespread reactions online. Social media users have been quick to comment on his unusual persona and his unconventional way of life.

Some folks speculated on the spiritual significance behind his barefootedness, while others saw it as a gesture of humility.

Ajagurajah sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Desmond Gyamfi said:

I like how he is he doesn’t let his boys buy for him but always himself

Amg Parker wrote:

only the wise will understand this man how can someone pòison his food

agutourluxury commented:

So why does he wear shoes and sneakers when he travel out of GHANA and refuse to do same while in Ghana

whitemoneyofficial1 said:

but he said we shouldn't cross guther to buy food

Richie labby commented:

Koforidua mile 50 fried Rice….. near Eastern premier

Ajagurajah speaks about his wealth

In a previous story, Ajagurajah said that he is one of Ghana's wealthiest spiritual leaders.

He detailed that he does not earn money through gifts but rather wakes up to money from his angel, Ajagurajah, under his bed.

The spiritual leader added that his story about his wealth could be verified by popular blogger Zionfelix and actor Kwaku Manu.

