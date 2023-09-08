Former President J.A. Kufuor and his wife, Theresa Kufuor, have been married for a long 61 years

Kufuor and Theresa got married on September 8, 1962, just a year after their first meeting in London

Throwback photos from their wedding and youthful days have found their way onto social media as people celebrate them

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his wife, Theresa Kufuor (née Mensah), are celebrating their marriage anniversary.

Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two have entered their 61st year as a married couple.

How Kufuor met and married Theresa in one year

The former president once revealed that he married his wife just about one year after they got to know each other.

In an interview with Adom TV's Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, Kufuor disclosed that they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in 1961 in London.

He added that he had just completed his law course the same year Theresa finished her nursing programme in Scotland.

“We got talking at the dance and became friends who got married in 1962 and gave birth to our first child in 1963, the second in 1964," Myjoyonline quoted him to have said.

Old photos of Kufuor and his wife emerge on their 61st wedding anniversary

With the longevity of the marriage and their beautiful love story, many have often celebrated the couple on their anniversaries.

This year's anniversary has not been different, as many Ghanaians have taken to social media to post them.

One such post by Facebook user Ajiro Paul shows some rare photos of Mr and Mrs Kufuor in their youth.

Congrats pour in for Kufuor and Theresa on their 61st wedding anniversary

Many other Ghanaians took to the comment section to congratulate Kufuor and his wife.

Eric Atta-Sonno said:

Congratulations to both of them and continue blessing their union... great great leaders of our time!

Benjamin Antwi said:

Congrats to this great and wonderful couple. Happy anniversary. May the good lord continue to bless and protect them in good health and long life as well.

