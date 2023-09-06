A top member of the Bawumia campaign has extended an open invitation to NPP members to support the vice president's quest to become president

Sammi Awuku said team Bawumia is willing to work with everyone in the NPP and outside the party to clinch victory in 2024

Awuku's appeal on Facebook is coming a day after Alan Kyerematen surprisingly pulled out of the party's presidential candidate race

A key member of the Bawumia presidential campaign, Sammi Awuku, has made a passionate appeal to members of the different presidential campaign teams to support the vice president.

Awuku's appeal on Facebook comes after a key contender in the party's flagbearer race pulled out, citing alleged instances of intimidation and a centralised rigging system that favours Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

L-R: Dr Bawumia Bawumia, Sammi Awuku and Alan Kyerematen. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia. @sammi.awuku, @alankyerematen

Source: Facebook

Alan Kyerematen, one of the main flagbearer candidates of the governing party withdrew from the race in a statement dated September 5, 2023.

“ I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he explained.

Twenty-four hours after that surprise resignation, Sammi Awuku started rallying the support of the rank and file of the party for Bawumia.

"Dr Bawumia and his team will work hand in hand with each and everyone within the NPP and outside the party to once again deliver victory in 2024. I miss my brothers and sisters in all the camps of our party. Please come and let’s work together!" he posted on Facebook on September 6, 2023.

Sammi Awuku singled out the following people and appealed to them to join hands with the Bawumia campaign:

Catherine Abelema Afeku,

Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq.

Hopeson Adorye,

Davis Ansah Opoku MP,

Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah,

Collins Randy Owusu Amankwah,

Richard Barima Sarpong.

He said they have done a good job for the party and they have been greatly missed.

"Come join us, and let’s all work for another emphatic New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) victory in 2024," he added.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he's in favour of other aspirants conceding to Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said he would prefer Vice President Bawumia to run unopposed in the flagbearer race.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the other flagbearer aspirants dropping out of the race would be good for party unity.

The Majority Leader said he had wanted Alan Kyerematen to serve as Bawumia’s running mate.

Bawumia asks Otumfuo to show him the way to clinch victory in 2024

Also, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia not long ago thanked Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his blessings before the recently-held Super Delegates Congress that he got the most votes.

Bawumia has also asked for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s blessing ahead of the NPP presidential primaries.

The Vice President called on the Asantehene during the Akwasidae celebrations on September 3, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh