DJ Switch rocked an elegant, tight-fitting black outfit as she danced to KiDi and Black Sherif's newly released Lomo Lomo

The young lady stunned many with her beauty as she gently grooved to the music and shared the video on her TikTok page

In the comments section of the video, many social media users pointed out how rapidly the young entertainer was growing

Popular Ghanaian dic jockey DJ Switch of TV3's Talented Kidz fame has left fans in awe with her stunning appearance and beautiful dance moves in her latest video.

DJ Switch dancing in an elegant black dress in a viral TikTok video. Photo source: djswitchghana

Source: TikTok

Rocking an elegant, tight-fitting black outfit, she moved gracefully to the tempo of KiDi and Black Sherif's newly released track, 'Lomo Lomo,' which has been trending all over social media with multiple celebs dancing to the tune.

The video shared on her TikTok page, went viral and attracted admiration from her followers. The video showed DJ Switch's growth and transformation from a child star to an elegant young lady. Social media users were quick to notice and comment on DJ Switch's rapid growth.

Many recalled her early days on Talented Kidz, expressing amazement at how much she had evolved over the years.

DJ Switch mesmerises Ghanaians with her elegance

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Luda Chris said:

"The dance is dancing 😂😂😂"\

BabaDc11 commented:

"herrrrr time and money paaa 🙏"

Joe Wirtz wrote:

:I love your hairstyle and the body 🥰"

Real King 🤴reacted:

"My queen go higher always @DJ Switch Ghana "

bromanmprx commented:

"Aww you look pretty but how is your elder brother it’s been a while I heard from him hope he is fine"

ronathawilliams reacted:

"Wooow this is beautiful nice dress ❤️"

KaptainMc_The_StrongPillar said:

"You get the moves ✌️"

KiDi praise Black Sherif's verse

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, KiDi hailed Black Sherif for his verse on his song 'Lomo Lomo', likening the musician to renowned poet Shakespeare.

The musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Black Sherif's delivery of the song, calling it 'poetry.'

Kidi released Lomo Lomo at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with many Ghanaian fans elated about their collab.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh