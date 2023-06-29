Presec students made their school and its alumni proud and were rewarded for their hard work and efforts

For emerging winners in the 2023 edition of The Shark Quiz, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Ɔdadeɛ Global President, rewarded them with GH¢20k

Many people took to the comments of the videos to applaud the boys for being crowned winners of the competition

Ɔdadeɛ Global President, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong rewarded Presec students who were crowned winners at the season 6 edition of The Shark Quiz.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong rewards Presec students. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom @nkonkonsa @ghhyper1

Presec students rewarded with a cheque

CEO and founder of Special Ice Limited, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong on behalf of the old students, presented a cheque of GH¢20,000 to the boys.

In his speech, he congratulated the boys for making the school proud as well as the alumni of the prestigious institution.

"When we receive trophies like this, it makes us very so proud. Especially, we the old students. Proud to be old students of such a big institution," Dr Ofori Sarpong said in his speech after receiving the trophy.

In his speech, Dr Ofori Sarpong added that he is hopeful that in the next season of the competition, the school would win for the third time.

Below is a video of Dr Ofori Sarpong presenting GH¢20,000 cheque to the students.

Below is a video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong receiving the trophy presented to him by the Presec students.

Below is a video of the winning team that won the trophy at season 6 of The Shark Quiz.

Videos from the plush dinner at the residence of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong emerge

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong gave the winners of the 2023 edition of The Shark Quiz a treat at his residence.

Videos of the dinner emerged online as many drooled over the exquisite set up on the compound.

