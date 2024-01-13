Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence recently talked about her past life and how she gave birth to her first son, Clinton Prempeh

In a rare and candid tell-all interview, the actress disclosed that she had her first child, Clinton Prempeh, when she was just about 15 years old.

Narrating the circumstances, Vivian Jill indicated that she did not know anything about pregnancy at the time it happened to her.

Despite getting pregnant at such a tender age, she was able to maintain her relationship with the man until he passed away some 13 years later.

Vivian Jill is not married

Touching on her current status, Vivian Jill indicated that even though she has a man in her life, they are not officially married.

Asked about her decision not to marry, Vivian Jill explained that her relationships had not worked out, and she had been in relationships she believed would end in marriage but ultimately did not. However, she currently has a boyfriend and is once again hoping that it will lead to marriage.

Vivian Jill Lawrence builds house for 'disabled' woman At Bibiani Ayeres

Meanwhile, Vivian Jill Lawrence recently built a house for a physically challenged woman at Bibiani Ayeresu in the Western North Region.

The actress handed over the new house to the woman on Wednesday, September 20, a little over one week after her birthday.

Videos from the presentation ceremony have surfaced online showing the actress and her beneficiary in emotional moods.

