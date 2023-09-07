Ghanaian musician Ohemaa Mercy has shared some stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday

The celebrated gospel musician looked impeccable in white outfits and stunning hairstyle for the photoshoot

A plethora of Ghanaian celebrities, including Martha Ankomah and Tracey Boakye, have commented on Ohemaa Mercy's birthday photos

Ghanaian musician Ohemaa Mercy's high fashion sense should never be underestimated. The award-winning gospel artiste is among the fashionable female celebrities who dress decently in elegant outfits.

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @ohemaamercyofficial

Ohemaa Mercy has contributed significantly to the fashion industry by working with talented fashion designers for her beautiful African print ensembles.

To celebrate her birthday, the 46-year-old looked heavenly in an all-white pantsuit for her stunning photoshoot.

The style influencer wore mild makeup and a lustrous bohemian curly hairstyle as she posed from different angles.

Check out the photos below:

Ohemaa Mercy slays in a silky outfit for her birthday photoshoot

The beautiful mother of three handsome boys looked ethereal in a green off-shoulder outfit with billowing feathered sleeves and floral embroidery flared skirt.

Ohemaa Mercy wore a glamorous long frontal hairstyle and elegant gold earrings to complete her look.

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy shared her birthday photos on Instagram with this caption:

Celebrating my birthday means a unique person was born today and I am proud of the person that I've become.

As I grow older, I am determined to accomplish my dreams and face new challenges. I am proud of all of my achievements and believe that dreams do come true.

God I’m grateful….Happy Birthday To Me

Citi TV/FM presenter Frema Dunyame and others have commented on Ohemaa Mercy's elegant birthday outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

thisisfrema stated:

Happy birthday Queen

_kwaku_ampong stated:

MY Heart My World, My Joy My Happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Mummy

marthaankomah stated:

Happy birthday dear. You are blessed and highly favoured

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday Mama ❤️

houseofnanaama stated:

Grace has found you ❤️❤️❤️

tehillahexperience stated:

Age gracefully Royal Mama❤️❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Happy, blessed birthday to a superwoman

cwesi_charis stated:

Happy birthday Mummy❤️

Kafuikkb stated:

Happy birthday Royal Mama❤️more grace and Anointing over your lifeenioy your special day

Yawbek stated:

We thank God for your life.Maa Ohemaa Mercy, Onyankopon nhyira wo beberee

awurama_sally stated:

Happy birthday WoG. Remain super blessed always❤️

