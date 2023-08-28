Tracey Boakye celebrated her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya's 9th birthday in style on August 27, 2023, with a party

The outdoor section and the pool area inside Tracey Boakye's plush mansion were decorated with beautiful decor

Many people admired how she celebrated her son as they gushed over the bond between Kwaku and his dad Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye celebrated her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya's 9th birthday in style on August 27, 2023.

Tracey Boakye's son celebrates 9th birthday

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, the first child of actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye, was surrpunded by familyu and friends to celebrate his 9th birthday.

The celebrations took place inside Tracey Boakye's plush mansion. The pool area and the compound were decorated with balloons.

Canopies were placed outside and under them were tables and chairs beautifully decorated with flowers and plates.

There were varieties of foods and drinks to enjoy. Kwaku Danso Yahaya's birthday cake was well-garnished.

In cutting the cake, he was joined by his dad Frank Badu Ntiamoah, his little sister Nana Akua Nhyira his baby brother Luxury Badu Ntiamoah and Tracey Boakye.

Below is a video snippet of what went down at Tracey Boakye's first child's 9th birthday.

Below is the full video of the birthday celebrations on Tracey Boakye's official YouTube channel.

Ghanaians react to how Tracey Boakye celebrated her first child

Many people gushed over the plush decor and they hailed Tracey Boakye for making her son's 9th birthday special.

9963.gabriela said:

I love the way Kweku hugged his father so beautiful happy birthday Kweku make ur parents proud n stay blessed

evelyn_nina_1 said:

Celebration will never cease from your home in Jesus name

ohemaasheize7999 commented:

Just tearing . I love how your husband and Kweku are like father and son. I pray for such in my son's life❤️

suzzy4259 stated:

Happy birthday our little Prince, more success and prosperity,

confidence_manny stated:

Awwwww what a moment of joy , wish I was there to celebrate with you guys. Happy birthday to my nephew

celebrity_police_ remarked:

but next week let @nana_akua_nhyira_ chop her birthday again then the following week @luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah too will chop his birthday by force away to go swimming ‍♂️

Tracey Boakye files out with nanny and family to the U.S. for summer vacation

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye and her family of five flew to the U.S. for the summer holidays.

They went on the trip with their hardworking nanny, which got many Ghanaians applauding them on social media for treating her like a family.

