DJ Switch Sings Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You With Smooth Vocals, Many Awed By Her Talent
- 2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch got many people admiring and applauding her for showing off her melodious voice
- She called herself a vocalist as she sang Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You in an adorable video, and she asked her fervent fans to rate her vocals
- Many of her Instagram followers rated her well, while others complimented her beauty
American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, shared a lovely video of her singing contemporary Ghanaian highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena's song, Afraid To Lose You.
DJ Switch sings Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You
DJ Switch shared a video on her Instagram page as she showed off her vocal range and sang Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You passionately.
She wore a deep blue turtleneck dress without sleeves. Her natural and kinky hair was messy, as she rocked a natural look without makeup.
Calling herself a vocalist, DJ Switch asked her fans to rate her voice and how well she sang the song.
Below is a video of DJ Switch singing Kwabena Kwabena's song Afraid To Lose You.
Ghanaians admire DJ Switch's sweet voice
Many people in the comment section gave her a higher rating as they gushed over her sweet and soothing voice.
Others also talked about her beauty in the video as they complimented her looks.
linking4964 said:
You are on fire
real_stark36 said:
You get something bright in you
mumu.nishirazu said:
You have a magic voice
styleinmyeyes said:
I can tell paa se the song akiki wo
she_loves_stonebwoyb said:
Woooow u looking sooooo goooood
loveghost_official said:
15 out of 10
babycage_undercover said:
Clap for her please
graceowusuansah08 said:
My baby I love your voice ❤️❤️❤️
DJ Switch sings a song with passion while recording in the studio
YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch shared pictures from her recording session in a Los Angeles, California, studio.
She was spotted with sound engineers and producers who coached her while she recorded her song. She revealed in the post that she rushed to the studio after closing from school.
