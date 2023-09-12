Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, proved to her thousands of fans that she is a multi-talented person

She shared pictures of her live streaming a school game as she used a camera fixed on a tripod

Many people applauded her for being multi-talented while others admired her beauty

American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, showed that she is super talented as she shared pictures of herself live streaming a school game.

DJ Switch live streams a school game. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch shared pictures on her Instagram page of her live streaming a game at her high school, Chaminade College Preparatory.

Dressed casually, she wore a short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of trousers. She accessorised her look by wearing a necklace.

DJ Switch was spotted with a camera fixed on a tripod as she recorded the school event while streaming it online.

Captioning the posts, she gave herself a pat on the back for being able to challenge herself with such a task.

DJ Switch noted that she was undertaking the task with the Stream Team of the school. She also urged her followers to challenge themselves and leave their comfort zone. She wrote:

School game live streaming with the Stream Team. I Can, Yes You Can #switchup

DJ Switch live streams school game; below are pictures.

Fans applaud DJ Switch as she flaunts another talent

Many people applauded DJ Switch as they admired how multi-talented she is. Others also talked about how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

clementosuarez said:

Herh, it's OK just come and be president of Ghana..... Ei you are just too much

billiamdollarz said:

Yes She Can

qniiarmah said:

Great work! You are scoring more points in school through these activities!

k_angelo.gh said:

Talent mixer

kisagbekle said:

Awww beautiful

ntontom_ said:

Versatile ❤️

brand_boi_quaiku_lyrics said:

Yes u can dear❤️

