American-based Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch shared pictures of her in the studio with renowned sound engineers and producers

She revealed that she entered the studio after she had closed from school as she was spotted in her school uniform

Many of her Instagram fans gave her a stage name and cheered her on in the comment section

2017 Talented Kidz winner Erica Brabulu Armah-Tandoh, known in showbiz as DJ Switch, has shared her intention to enter the music industry as a musician.

DJ Switch records a song in the studio. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch records a song in the studio

DJ Switch posted pictures on her Instagram page about her working on a music project. She was spotted in the studio with renowned sound engineers and producers.

A picture of her standing behind the microphone while singing passionately has many waiting in anticipation of the song or album she is working on.

Tagging the location in the post, she revealed that the studio was located in Los Angeles, California.

Captioning the post, DJ Switch hinted that she was back in the studio after closing from school. The talented DJ was dressed in her school uniform.

"Back to the studio after school," she wrote in the caption.

Photos of DJ Switch's time at a Los Angeles, California studio.

Ghanaians react as DJ Switch hits the studio to record a song

Many of DJ Switch's followers gave her a stage name since she has decided to do music. Others also stated that they could not wait for her to drop the songs she was recording.

clementosuarez said:

Alla black sherifatu

yawdripe stated:

Are you going to pull up with something?

seven_star_mike said:

What song are you recording baby switch

omar_ruk stated:

Something is coming.. just wait patiently

classic.daniel_ said:

Waiting for the banger❤️

blessenzo commented:

Something is cooking

tripplemogi_whh stated:

let's gooooo

empireofficia stated:

❤️❤️❤️much love Switch

DJ Switch spotted in the studio with Michael Jackson's songwriter, Steve Porcaro

YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch was spotted in the studio with Steve Porcaro, the only surviving Porcaro brother and the songwriter of Michael Jackson's Human Nature.

They were seated behind a giant monitor as they worked on an upcoming song by DJ Switch.

Source: YEN.com.gh