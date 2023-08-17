Accomplished singer S3fa won big for Ghana at the Basadi Music Awards in South Africa

The Fever hitmaker emerged winner of the Ghanaian Female Act of the Year category

S3fa carries this prestigious award ahead of her incoming EP, Vibrations

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, known in showbiz as S3fa, has raised the country's flag high with a big win at the Basadi Music Awards, South Africa.

The multiple award winner has a track record of stellular performances in over 20 cities across the globe.

S3fa is a revered name in major capitals, including Brescia, Washington DC, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Miami, and Ohio.

After years of consistent hit songs, S3fa has become one of Ghana's most successful female acts, with an impressive catalogue.

Over the weekend, S3fa received a Ghanaian Female Act of the Year award at the Basadi Music Awards 2023 in the Mosadi in Music in Africa category.

The Black Avenue Muzik artiste presented herself in a stunning black gown for her award on Saturday, 12th August 2023, in South Africa.

S3fa shared her victory with her fans on Instagram. She wrote, "Thank you @basadiinmusicawards_sa for the honour ."

Peeps react to S3fa's win at the Basadi Music Awards 2023 in South Africa

Many trooped to the post to congratulate S3fa on her international win.

wendyshayofficial commented:

This is fire girl .

djbreezygh commented:

Congratulations my Superstarrrrr

kelvincentgh commented:

Congratulations

sista.afia commented:

Congratulations booo❤️❤️❤️❤️

mrdrewofficial commented:

Congratulations

fredericknuamah commented:

Congrats Daavi!!

cina_soul commented:

Congratsss babyyy❤️

