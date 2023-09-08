Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia asked whether Antoine Semenyo was single after his outstanding performance at the 2024 AFCON qualifiers game between Ghana and Central African Republic

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia shared her amorous intentions for Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo after his outstanding performance in the Ghana and Central African Republic match.

Sista Afia and Antoine Semenyo in photos. Image Credit: @sista.afia @antoinesemenyo42

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia probes into the love life of Antoine Semenyo

The Slay Queen hitmaker Sista Afia expressed interest in AFC Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo.

This comes after Semenyo assisted Ernest Nuamah in the second half of the game, making Ghana emerge as victors in the group stages of the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana qualified with 12 points after a 2-1 win against the Central African Republic on September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Semenyo's impressive performance got Sista Afia taking to Facebook to ask whether he had a girlfriend. She quizzed:

Is Semenyo Single? a just dey ask oo

Below is the Facebook post by Sista Afia concerning Antoine Semenyo's romantic life.

Ghanaians react to Sista Afia's question about Antoine Semenyo's romantic life

Many people advised Sista Afia to stay away from Antoine Semenyo, whom they described as their star boy.

Others also stated that a similar level of attention was given to Kudus when he joined the Black Stars.

cutext_benny said:

They have started again they have shift from Kudus to Semenyo now. Fear women ampa

ceekorash said:

Ghanaian girls should leave the boys alone

rhichlyk_pablo said:

You can get him through me

thegoldsmithson said:

Keep your ashawo eyes off the star boy.

_nematoda_12 said:

Ghana girls and bad luck

hand.some1101 said:

Please she shouldn't go there to spoil his career ooo ghanaian women

lharry_.ell said:

People never never want peace in the comment section eei

She wept uncontrollably when she gave her smartphone to a bystander to take a picture of her and the newly signed West Ham player.

Source: YEN.com.gh