Socialite and philanthropist Ayisha Modi has donated GH¢5,000 to veteran Ghanaian actor Abeiku Nyame aka Jaga Pee

The US-based philanthropist donated the amount to fulfill a promise she made to the actor late last year

The cash amount was delivered by a young man and presented to the actor by Ghanaian journalist Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on her behalf

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

US-based socialite and philanthropist Ayisha Modi has donated GH¢5,000 to veteran Ghanaian actor Abeiku Nyame, better known as Jaga Pee, for his medications.

Last year, Modi reached out to support the struggling actor and promised to donate the cash amount to him.

The philanthropist fulfilled her word by having someone donate the money to the actor on her behalf.

Photos of Ayisha Modi and actor Jaga Pee. Credit: Barima Kaakyire Agyemang (Facebook)/she_loves_stonebwoyb (IG)

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, presented the GH¢5,000 to the ailing actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After receiving the money, Jaga Pee expressed gratitude to Modi and thanked Agyemang and the gentleman who delivered the money on behalf of Modi.

Jaga Pee speaks in the video below:

Ayisha Modi Bounces back on Social Media After Depression

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy’s number one fan, Ayisha Modi, returned to social media after going off following her depression.

In a new video sighted online, Ayisha is seen dancing her head off in sheer happiness while turning her body to show fans her new looks.

She looks slimmer than she was before and looks so cute with her new haircut.

Ayisha Modi Loses Unborn Daughter to Depression

Also, Ayisha Modi lost her unborn daughter as she revealed in a post on her Instagram page on Monday.

She shared baby bump photos in that report by YEN.com.gh and said she lost her pregnancy, which was supposed to be a daughter while going through depression.

Recounting her depression, Ayisha indicated that she had been battling the condition for the past eight months.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh