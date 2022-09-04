Sensational singer Hajia4reall delighted patrons at the 2022 Ashaiman To Da World Festival at Saka Saka Park on Saturday

The Badder Than hit singer delivered an electrifying performance when she mounted the stage with the host, Stonebwoy

Some fans of the singer have praised her performance while others gushed over her beauty after a video surfaced

Singer Hajia4reall thrilled patrons at the 2022 edition of Stonebwoy's flagship Ashaiman To Da World Festival at Saka Saka Park on Saturday, September 3.

The singer delighted fans with her Hit song when she ascended the stage to perform with Stonebwoy at his well-attended event.

The Badder Than songstress delivered an electrifying performance at the event, erupting loud cheers and responses from the crowd.

Aside from Hajia4reall, other acclaimed Ghanaian artistes, including Sista Afia, Efya, and gospel singer Empress Gifty delivered show-stopping acts and thrilled patrons at the musical event.

Fans who saw the video of Hajia4reall's performance showered encomiums on the singer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Iammyz_france commented:

Chaiiiiii, what a beauri.

Salmanyarkoh said:

I definitely wished I jumped on the train earlier! Wow I just, I'm going to start listening to you Mr Coleman.

