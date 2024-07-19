Sarkodie: Rapper's Foundation Hosts Brighter Day Celebration Event For School Kids in Tema
- Sarkodie's Foundation has hosted the Brighter Day celebration at Redemption Valley Primary School Park in Tema
- The rapper was in attendance with his family, team and community dignitaries at the event held for the school kids
- Sarkodie has earned praise from social media users for hosting the event in Tema
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has put a smile on the faces of some school kids by hosting an event in Tema on July 19, 2024.
Sarkodie Foundation hosts event for school kids
In a carousel of photos shared by blogger Kobby Kyei, Sarkodie was spotted in Tema with his daughter Titi and team, watching the students of Redemption Valley Primary at an outdoor event at their school park in Community 9, Tema.
The Sarkodie Foundation held the Brighter Day Celebration event, in which the students of Redemption Valley Primary competed in sporting activities.
The Foundation also provided an inflatable bounce and other fun toys for the different school kids not involved in the sporting games.
In some of the photos, the rapper, wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and white sneakers, is seen conversing with some of the people at the event. Sarkodie later mounted a stage and performed some of his hit songs for the excited students, who cheered for him.
Below are some of the photos from the Brighter Day celebration event in Tema:
Reactions to Sarkodie's Foundation's event
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding Sarkodie's Foundation's Brighter Day event at Redemption Valley Primary School Park in Community 9, Tema.
@ebenezermccarthy68 commented:
"I never knew he has a foundation"
@aggressive_motivation0 commented:
"Landlord is helping tenants ❤️"
@official_movado_panda commented:
"Greatness "
@bhrakhapo_ commented:
"Good to see such moments ❤️"
