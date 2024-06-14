Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, excitedly flaunted a brand new AMHEC heavy-duty crane and navigated it with a remote control

The Engineers & Planners boss shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption, "My new toy"

In the comments section, many followers of the multi-millionaire business mogul congratulated him and wished to be as successful as him

Engineers & Planners CEO Ibrahim Mahama proudly showed off a brand new AMHEC heavy-duty crane in a video he shared on his Instagram page. With a remote control in hand, he navigated the massive machinery with a large smile on his face.

Ibrahim Mahama navigating a heavy-duty crane Photo Source: ibrahim_mahama71

Source: Instagram

The video he shared had the caption “My new toy,” indicating his excitement getting to remotely navigate the huge machine. The business man is a lover of machines and owns a large fleet of heavy-duty equipment.

The AMHEC crane is an expensive piece of machinery famed for its robustness and efficiency. It is a significant investment, reflecting the scale of operations at Engineers & Planners.

The video has since attracted considerable attention, with many followers of the multi-millionaire business mogul taking to the comments section to congratulate him on his new acquisition and express their aspirations to achieve similar success.

Ibrahim Mahama impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hele_ndamsel said:

Are u single sir?

wils_studios said:

@ibrahim_mahama_71 I want to work with youserious

queen_poka_ said:

I wish to meet him one day one day one day my God will make me meet him

imanuelokyere commented:

That’s Huge toy right there

hak_son9 said:

May Allah continue to bless you ❤️

mantse_uno wrote:

Please help the poor government to clear the container of medicine for the people of Ghana if they won't beg for help

Jay Bahd shows off Range Rover

In an older story, Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd showed off his newly acquired Range Rover in a social media post.

The artiste, born into a modest family, posted visuals of the posh whip with an inspiring message to motivate fans.

Since making his automobile public, fans have reached out to congratulate him in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh