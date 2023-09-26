A physical altercation between a passenger and a bus conductor broke out due to a dispute over 50 pesewas in change during a trotro ride

The video of the confrontation was shared on Twitter by user Sikaofficial1 and quickly went viral

Many viewers interpreted the incident as a reflection of economic hardship in the country, sparking discussions on social media about the challenges faced by citizens

A heated physical altercation recently transpired between a passenger and a bus conductor in a trotro, stemming from the conductor's refusal to provide the passenger with his 50 pesewas change.

In a display of frustration, the irate passenger, a grown man, held the conductor's shirt while vehemently demanding his 50 pesewas.

The incident, captured on video and subsequently shared on , has rapidly gone viral, attracting significant attention and sparking discussions.

A Ghanaian man grabs trotro mate over 50p Photo credit: sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

This incident seems to have highlighted the pressure and frustrations that can manifest during everyday activities in the face of economic difficulties.

Social media users are reacting to the video taken in a trotro

Numerous viewers have the incident as emblematic of the economic challenges many in the country face.

@GhanaSocialU said:

Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God! So no one in the car could remove 50p and give to the man to avoid this ?! Last time same happened over 20p and some one allegedly died !

@texturebrown4 mentioned:

This isn’t about the change . You can literally see is the disrespect and cheats that irritated the man . Somebody ein change den you Dey talk say der is nothin in dis wrld go mKe me give you ,siasem .

@lovekikibrown_ stated:

It’s not his fault, this same conductor’s act the same when you’re to give them that 50ps and you don’t have. They say all things about you and insult you too.

@AM_GMB indicated:

Watch the video below:

