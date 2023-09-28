Freezy Macbones has opened up about his 2024 Olympics qualifier loss to Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate

The Ghanaian boxer said he was unfairly deducted points during the bout because he used professional boxing standards while the judges used amateur boxing standards

Freezy said he believes he did not lose the bout and was only a victim of unfair circumstances

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has opened up about his disappointing loss to Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate in the 2024 Olympics qualifier. Macbones expressed his belief that he was unfairly deducted points during the bout due to a disparity in scoring standards.

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones Photo Source: freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

The highly anticipated match between Freezy Macbones and Seydou Konate took place during the Olympic boxing qualifiers, drawing attention from fans and experts worldwide. While the fight was intense and closely contested, the judges' decision determined the final outcome.

Macbones, in a conversation, revealed his frustration over the judges' scoring criteria. He asserted that he was penalised for using professional boxing techniques, which differ significantly from the amateur standards applied during the Olympic qualifier.

The Ghanaian boxer said he firmly believes he did not genuinely lose the bout to Konate. He mentioned that the unjust deduction of points scarred his performance and that he was ultimately a victim of the scoring system's inadequacies.

Freezy Macbones spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Damigod said:

u go explain tire...no evidence

ING WASTY KOBBY commented:

YES FREEZY WON.... I WATCHED THE MATCH LIVE VIA

2Riskiii reacted:

Code Micky, bro vibe different. Always love bro. Frizzy, we got your back !

ODISIKA BONZEWENDE 1 wrote:

What he is saying truth paa . Mike Tyson said the same thing .. the guy is a fighter but lack skills and point. So they take his point due to the way

Reactions of Ghanaians to Freezy's loss

In another story, Ghana's Freezy Macbones lost his first Olympic qualifying match to a Senegalese boxer on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The middleweight contest between the UK fighter and Seydou Konate of Senegal took place in Dakar.

A video of Macbones and his Senegalese opponent's whole fight was shared online, with Ghanaians sharing their opinion.

