Kwaw Kese's daughter Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe turned seven on September 28, 2023,

To celebrate, she slayed in different gorgeous outfits as she posed elegantly in the pictures

Many people wished her well and shared sweet messages with her

Kwaw Kese and his daughter Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe look classy in photos. Image Credit: @docilla_nanahemaa @kwawkese

Source: Instagram

Docilla in pink

The theme for this set design was Barbie, as everywhere was clad in pink, including Kwaw Kese's daughter Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe's outfit.

Her hair was parted in half, tied into ponytails, and styled with a pink ribbon. She wore a leather top and a skirt designed with a long belt that hung on her sides.

Docilla in black and gold

In another outfit, Docilla wore a black and gold ball dress. The top was made of gold, and the bottom was made of black tulle fabric.

Docilla goes casual in the third photo

Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe wore jeans shorts and a white Gucci tank top for her third birthday picture.

Kwaw Kese celebrates daughter on her 7th birthday

Below is the message Kwaw Kese wrote for his daughter:

It’s a big day for my princess @docilla_nanahemaa, one of the best gifts God blessed me with. Happy birthday, Princess Docilla, we celebrate you today ❤️. Daddy’s big girl #dodo

Ghanaians celebrate Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe

Many people celebrate Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe with birthday wishes. See some of the sweet messages below:

e.wurabena__ said:

Happy birthday, dodo! I love you so much❤️

nana.kwafowaa said:

She’s so pretty. God bless you, angel.

letty_tisha70 said:

So adorable Happy birthday pretty girl

hajiaalimantusadiya said:

Hello Barbie happy birthday princess

