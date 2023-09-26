Selly Galley marked her 36th birthday on September 25, 2023, a day before her eighth wedding anniversary

She was clad in denim as she rocked a pair of boots and carried a red bag to style her look

Nana Ama McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, and many others have wished her well

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Actress and Former Big Brother Africa housemate Selly Galley marked her 36th birthday on September 25, 2023. To celebrate, she dropped gorgeous pictures slaying in denim.

Her birthday comes a day before her eighth wedding anniversary with musician Praye Tiatia.

Selly Galley slaying in jeans on her 36th birthday. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley's birthday outfit

Selly Galley, the wife of Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia, looked stunning in an all-denim outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She wore a sleeveless denim top that she paired with tattered jeans and carried a jacket made of the same fabric. She rocked boots and had a red bag to style her look.

Selly Galley's birthday message

In her birthday message, Mrs Fiawoo noted that it has been an incredible year because she welcomed twins.

She noted that giving birth to twins is still surreal and that she is still amazed at the handwork of God. She further wrote:

"I am grateful that my mum turned 60 this year and became a grandmother just a month after. Grateful for the extraordinary gentleman who married me @prayetietia. A true love."

Selly Galley also appreciated her fans and thanked them for all the love they showed her. She added that she does not take such huge blessings for granted.

"I pray God blesses you all with your heart desires that’s good," she said.

Concluding her birthday message, Mrs Fiawoo stated that she was a strong libra, which is her zodiac sign.

A big grateful heart. #libra ♥️

Lovely pictures from Selly Galley's birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaians celebrate Selly Galley on her 36th birthday

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Selly Galley from many of her fans and Ghanaian celebrities, including Ahuofe Patri, , Gloria Sarfo, among others.

priscilla_opoku_agyeman said:

Happy birthday Yummy Mummy ❤️

iamamamcbrown said:

Mummy, more life to ù ❤️ #Brimm

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to you Mama More blessings from above to you and yours ❤️❤️❤️

julietibrahim said:

Happy birthday hun

stephaniebensonlive said:

Happy Birthday darling. Many kisses and can’t wait to meet you.❤️

silverhairgh said:

Happy birthday Mama! May your blessings be in doubles

afiabanks1 said:

Happy birthday hun. May the rest of your days be filled with blessings and happiness. Selxy moma

Selly Galley slayed in a white star-studded dress for her baby shower

YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley slayed in a sparkling white dress for her baby shower and the gender reveal of her twins.

Her frontal lace wig was neatly fixed, and she wore flawless makeup as she showed off her beauty and baby bump in the video.

Many of her Instagram followers admired how beautiful she looked while pregnant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh