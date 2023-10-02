Celebrated rapper Sarkodie requested fans to be kind to him after he posted a video dancing on Instagram

The multiple award-winning musician rocked an outfit with most parts being black and white footwear for the occasion

Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer of international repute went under his post to express admiration for him

Everyone deserves love! Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, requested fans to be generous with their diction after he uploaded a dance video on Instagram.

The artiste, renowned for hit songs such as Country Side, U Go Kill Me, Adonai, and many others, delivered impressive moves in the clip.

Sarkodie melts hearts with his charming dance moves. Photo credit: sarkodie.

Source: Twitter

He appeared in a mostly all-black outfit, white footwear, a wristwatch, and a fashion ring.

Rapper receives approvals

The musician sipped on what appeared to be wine in a glass as he danced for the camera. He received cheers from the cameraperson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Don't hate on my moves. Be nice," the rapper captioned the video, which has received fans' reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Many fans gush over the musician.

Kwaku_notion commented:

The greatest.

Immichaelpower posted:

Landlord ein dance moves de3.

Smallgodd said:

A black king in all black.

Vinnikins_only said:

Okodie nunu In code Micky's voice .

Akosuaasikyire screamed:

Yaaaasssss, Uncle Michael.

Realbilly_melton mentioned:

Moves nice and classy top gee @sarkodie.

Tommy_sassy reacted:

High moves .

Razakcofie commented:

Rich man stepping

Ajabrantee said:

It's the adlibs for me oh mmm oooh.

Dansoharry posted:

@code.micky, kindly do an analysis of the dance. Let's meet on the highway.

Nhyiraba_kojo_sarkcess commented:

Landlord himself .

Dk_sarpong reacted:

Smooth ankasa.

Uba_nations posted:

My G …. You're Rich .

Jayphlex commented:

My King.

Lord.best said:

Moves wei de3.

Owusu_webhos said:

Can't wait to meet you, Legend ❤️.

Abdulmanaf_kassim4 tagged @code.micky:

Come learn moves.

Kojo_ab commented:

Eiiii landlord hahaha.

Yawtakyi513 commented:

Bless up, boss.

Itznana_mintah reacted:

The highest.

Superior_mannuel posted:

Give it to them, Landlord.

Tony_zoltan commented:

@sarkodie Highest himself. Woulda been Class if u just holdin n sipping ur luscious champagne . No one is dancing n that made u luk like u don't belong here. But I understand ur vibe tho.

Patricksampson7 said:

This is called feel free dance move.

Sarkodie rides in expensive Rolls Royce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie has been spotted in the United States, where he is enjoying his time exquisitely.

In an exclusive video shared by renowned blogger GH Kwaku, the talented rapper cruises in a lavish white Rolls Royce, showcasing his glamorous lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh