Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa turned many heads online when she shared photos flaunting a red Lamborghini on her Instagram page

She rocked a fitted mini dress, the same dress she wore to the listening party of her song Vibration

The talented singer got many people gushing over how stunning she looked while posing with the red Lamborghini

Ghanaian songstress Sefa shared gorgeous pictures of herself posing with a red Lamborghini car.

Sefa flaunts a red Lamborghini. Image Credit: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

Sefa flaunts red Lamborghini in photos

Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa got many people admiring her classy pictures as she flaunted the luxurious sports car.

The Echoke hitmaker sat on the car's bonnet, giving different poses while showing off her radiant smile.

She slayed in a stunning mini-dress that showed off her fine legs. Her frontal lace wig was styled into a ponytail, with portions left to hang on the sides of her face.

Sefa's makeup was flawless, and it brought out her facial features. She kept it simple by wearing a pair of stud earrings.

Captioning the Instagram post, she noted that she was blessed and happy. She wrote:

A blessed girl, a happy girl

Below are pictures of Sefa posing with a red Lamborghini.

Ghanaians gush over Sefa as she flaunts a Lamborghini

Many people complimented Sefa as they gushed over the sports car she posed with in the pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

Others also spoke about how much they loved her newly released song, Vibration.

See some of the comments below.

realbriamyles said:

Love this song

ellenbaby89 said:

Give demmm

cruxglobalagency said:

A QUEEN!

_kweku_trendz.x.rich__ said:

Gorgeous ❤️

can_do_spirit1 said:

Such a bag of talent ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

