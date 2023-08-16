A stunning young lady's braids have sparked a massive debate on social media as she revealed how much it cost her

Posting a video showing off her beautiful look, she disclosed that it cost her GH¢2,100

Many in the comments questioned whether the extra zero was a typo as they shared their thoughts

A video of a gorgeous young lady showing off her braids has taken over social media, as many were surprised at the price she paid for them.

Gorgeous lady's GH¢2.1k braids. Image credit: @Washntrim

Source: Twitter

Lady flaunts stylish hairdo in video, cost surprises many

Dressed in a cleavage-baring yellow dress, she was seated in a nightclub with her friends in the video.

With loud music in the background, the young lady turned her head from side to side, showing off her shoulder-length braids.

The front half section of her head had the goddess stitch braids style, and the bottom half had knotless braids.

She revealed that the entire look cost her GH¢2,100, including the weave and workmanship.

Get these braids for only GH¢2100, hair and workmanship inclusive.

Below is a video of the gorgeous lady showing off her newly done braids.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Many people were in disbelief when they learned how much it cost the young lady to get her braids.

Others asked whether an additional zero was added to the quoted amount by mistake.

Below are reactions from Ghanaians:

@I_Am_Winter said:

I’m very sure you meant to type 210

@ItzEliInit remarked:

You haven't even completed the whole braids mpo nie

@Sandra_dalous stated:

21 million old cedis? Na obaa sima koraa y3 sen

@igigzird said:

You say what?

@_princekay remarked:

She no even braid finish or ibi style?? 21 million braids dier anu y3 shii

@Glitz_mell said:

The figure you mentioned is in Naira right?

Source: YEN.com.gh