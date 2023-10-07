John Dumelo laid his late mother Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo to rest on Saturday, October 7, 2023

The actor and politician was joined by many stars at the burial and funeral rites, including Nana Ama McBrown

A video of the actress and media personality bringing smiles to the face of the actor and politician has popped up online

Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown was among mourners at the burial and final funeral rites of John Dumelo's mother.

The actor and politician buried his late mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, after a burial rite at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

Following the burial, Dumelo and his family held the final funeral rites at the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

McBrown gets Dumelo smiling at his mom's funeral

The funeral of Dumelo's mother saw many prominent Ghanaians joining the NDC's Ayawaso West Wugon parliamentary candidate in mourning.

Among them was Nana Ama McBrown who arrived to much fanfare and cheers from the other mourners.

Appearing at the funeral grounds, McBrown wore a black dress which covered her well. At one point, she danced with the cultural troupe.

Later, the actress hugged Dumelo's wife, Gifty, before proceeding to greet the actor. While he had been moody throughout the funeral, McBrown was able to get Dumelo laughing while they chatted.

Stars throng Dumelo's mum's funeral

Meanwhile, McBrown was not the only famous Ghanaian entertainer who attended the funeral service of Dumelo's mum.

Sonnie Badu, Martha Ankomah, Ayigbe Edem, and Selassie Ibrahim were filmed during the solemn church ceremony.

YEN.com.gh has put together five videos of the film and gospel artistes arriving to grieve with their colleague entertainer-turned-politician.

