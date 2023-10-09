Mohammed Kudus thanked Stonebwoy for bringing him good luck ahead of the game between West Ham United and Newcastle United on Sunday, October 8, 2023

Kudus stated that Stonebwoy tasked him to score two goals but he was able to score only one

Many people in the comment section admired the bromance between the two, while others pleaded with the coach to give him more play time

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus thanked Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy for bringing him luck during his game between his club, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Mohammed Kudus hails Stonebwoy in a post-match message

In his post-match interview, Mohammed Kudus stated that he felt very good he could equalise the score in the second half of the game, resulting in 2-2.

He stated that the equaliser made a difference in the team's spirit despite wanting to win the game. Kudus also added that he was happy to score his first goal in the Premier League.

Speaking about Stonebwoy, the West Ham United attacking midfielder stated that the musician told him he would score two goals, but unfortunately, he could only score one.

"Good luck from him (Stonebwoy) for coming to the stadium. He brought the luck," Mohammed Kudus said in the interview.

Football fans shared their thoughts on Mohammed Kudus' post-game remarks

Many people shared their views on Mohammed Kudus' performance in the game, while others talked about how well he answered the questions in the interview.

@AsieduMends said:

The Kudus Dream❤️️

@Motheindigo said:

He sounds really confident, but you tell he wants to prove he's as good as his pricetag. Love players like this, I can't wait til we win something with him. ⚒️ COYI

@SfhOtaku e28 said:

Great feelings. Always ready to deliver. Keep it up, and kudos.

@SfhOtaku said:

He would probably feel more at home if he got more than 15 minutes……just saying.

@drezylord said:

Seriously speaking, Kudus needs to be starting games. Think of it: West Ham hasn't lost any match in which he starts.

@Troyboateng said:

Unfortunately, he chose West Ham, only to be benched by Moyes.

@favourite20 said:

Kudus is good with his interviews. He knows what to say and communicates well

Young West Ham United fan describes Mohammed Kudus' goal

YEN.com.gh reported that a young West Ham United fan was awed by the sensational volley outside the box that Mohammed Kudus scored in the game with Newcastle.

He described the goal-scoring technique as a brilliant one, which he loved. Many football lovers admired his eloquence and his knowledge of football terms.

