Stonebwoy, during a meeting with the management of West Ham United and James Corden, disclosed that he was going to get a tattoo bearing the club's logo

This comes after Mohammed Kudus' sensational volley in the game between West Ham United and Newcastle United

Many people admired the bromance between Mohammed Kudus and Stonebwoy after watching the video

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met with the management of West Ham United in London after their game between the club and Newcastle United FC.

Stonebwoy, James Corden and West Ham United management in London. Image Credit: @stonebwoy @westham

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy to get West Ham United tattoo

During the conversation in the room, Stonebwoy encouraged the management to add Ghana's Mohammed Kudus to the starting lineup of every game.

This comes after Mohammed Kudus scored a goal about 14 minutes after being substituted in the 76th minute of the game, equalising the score by making it 2-2.

"We know the spirit. Kudus had two goals today. Only the timing is he should come early," Stonebwoy said.

In the video that emerged online, the 'Gidigba' crooner said he would get a West Ham United tattoo to prove his loyalty to the club after Mohammed Kudus' sensational volley, which was his first Premier League goal.

"I would have been crying by now if we lost," Stonebwoy said while shaking the hands of English actor and Comedian James Corden.

Video of Stonebwoy speaking to West Ham United management, English actor, and Comedian James Corden about Mohammed Kudus.

Football lovers and Bhim fans comment on Stonebwoy's video

Many people were overjoyed in the comment section as they talked about their admiration for Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus' bromance.

@Hitwaddle said:

Strategic movement, this Kudus x 1GAD bromance will create greater things for Ghana . Madrid or Barca someday.

@Hitwaddle said:

Ghana artist x footballers bromance. Stonebwoy x Kudus Sarkodie x Partey ✌Shatta Wale x John Boye .Everyone is wining peacefully.

@kwaku_majesty_ said:

Mohamed Kudus chose the right artist as his fav… this is lovely ❤️

@sahabela said:

I'm loving this.

@LarteyDick said:

chairman relax erhhhh

@BhimFanPage said:

Big Ups Yourself & the whole team at @BurnitonMSG

@DonCrixx said:

U see the wey stone dey grab the opportunity nu e dey beeeee Keke lol..

Video of Mohammed Kudus' goal during the game between The Hammers and Newcastle United FC on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the London Stadium.

Young West Ham fan appeals to Moyes to start Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that a young and passionate fan of West Ham United appealed to the club manager, David Moyes, to always have Mohammed Kudus in the starting lineup of every game.

He opined that Kudus should have been introduced into the game earlier than he was in that crucial game.

"He should be starting, Moyes is not letting him show what he can do. He cannot be coming in the 85th minute," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh