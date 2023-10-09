A West Ham United fan has analysed the goal scored by Mohammed Kudus during a vox pop interview

He described the volley outside the box as a brilliant one which he loved

Many people admired his eloquence and his knowledge of the football terms

A West Ham United fan reviewed Mohammed Kudus' performance in the game with Newcastle on October 8, 2023, at the London Stadium.

West Ham United fan applauds Mohammed Kudus

During a vox pop interview, the fan shared his highlights and the performance of the West Ham United players.

He commended them for playing well in the game with Newcastle United that resulted in a draw, 2-2.

"It was alright. I already knew it was going to be a tough game. We've done well," the West Ham United fan said.

Sharing insights about the volley Mohammed Kudus scored that ended up in an equaliser, he said:

"That was a brilliant goal. Literally, a volley outside the box. I loved it," the little boy said.

With joy, he then turned his back to face the camera and showed the Kudus customised jersey he was wearing.

Video of West Ham United fan describing Mohammed Kudus' goal in the game with Newcastle United.

Football fans shared their thoughts on the little fan's remarks post-match

Many people loved the little boy's remarks after the game between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

They talked about how well he expressed himself and used the football terms to describe Mohammed Kudus' goal.

@festusagbatey2838 said:

This kid expresses himself so well❤

@leeemery8099 said:

You’ve got to love the boy, he’s becoming a regular. There’s plenty of growing room in that shirt he’s wearing, he’ll get about 3 years out of that ⚒

@osikanitv said:

They should just start KUDUS and more will follow ❤⚒️⚽️Brilliant Kid ❤

@adamlees8410 said:

Well done little guy. You're lucky enough to grow up with a good team on the up. Enjoy the ride because its not always been like this!

@user-og7mh6zk1q said:

We need to see him start to build his confidence

@paulmcginty6530 said:

Its great you give all the kids a chance to voice their opinions on the gam,e Nicky well done, mate it's a great touch andshowss why we are a realpeople'ss club!

@goatfather5711 said:

This kid knows his stuff.

Another video of a West Ham United fan advising David Moyes to start Kudus.

Stonebwoy pledges to get West Ham United tattoo

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy pledged to get a West Ham United tattoo after Mohammed Kudus scored a fantastic volley in their game with Newcastle United.

With the goal being Kudus' first Premier League goal, Stonebwoy was overjoyed and proud of the Ghanaian footballer.

During a conversation with West Ham United management, James Corden and other stakeholders, he stated that he was officially a Hammer, and was going to get a tattoo to represent that.

