Ghanaian international footballer Mohammed Kudus said Stonebwoy was responsible for his maiden Premier League goal on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The Ghanaian midfielder added that he was excited to have scored his first goal in the league and season.

In a video, he explained that Stonebwoy's presence in the stands brought him good fortunes, which he turned into a goal.

Stonebwoy predicted Kudus will score 2 goals but he netted one goal Photo credit: @ESPNFC & @WestHam Source: Twitter

“He actually gave me two goals and I scored one today. Good luck from him today for coming to the stadium. He brought me the luck.”

Kudus was brought on to play in the 76th minute when West Ham was down by two goals to one to Newcastle United. His goal in the 89th minute caused the equaliser.

The goal makes him the 17th Ghanaian international to score in the Premier League.

In the post-match interview, Kudus said scoring the equaliser felt very good, which earned his team a point.

“It feels very good to score that goal, of course. Most importantly, it made a difference for the team, which was us getting a point. Even though we wanted the three points, I was happy to score my first [Premier League] goal, and it was important that we got a point out of it.”

Meanwhile, Kudus is preparing to play for his country internationally and is anticipated to play in Ghana's forthcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the United States on October 14 and 18, respectively.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy predicts a 3-1 win and Kudus' double goals in West Ham vs Newcastle match

Earlier, Stonebwoy predicted a three-one win for West Ham United against Newcastle United ahead of their match on October 8.

Stonebwoy also predicted that Ghanaian footballer Kudus would score twice against Newcastle in a video that has elicited diverse opinions.

Asamoah Gyan applauds Mohammed Kudus for first West Ham goal, predicts world-class status

In another story, former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has praised the West Ham player after he scored his first West Ham goal.

Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny Newcastle United victory. Asamoah Gyan said Mohammed Kudus was on his way to becoming a world-class player.

Source: YEN.com.gh