Despite Media has released CCTV footage of the invasion of their studios by New Patriotic Party supporters

The CCTV footage also shows one of its United Showbiz panellists, Mr Logic, hiding from the invasion

The United Showbiz panellists reminded that it was a condemnable incident despite the funny moments

Despite Media’s UTV has released footage of one of the United Showbiz panellists, Mr Logic, hiding from the New Patriotic Party supporters who stormed the studio last week.

The video was also played on this week’s edition of United Showbiz, where the panellists had a good laugh following the October 7, 2023 incident.

Mr. Logic (R) had to seek cover during the invasion by the thugs. Source: Facebook/@UTV Ghana/@Mr. Logic Music

Source: Facebook

In the video, Mr. Logic is seen first hiding behind a door in a control room, then running to hide under a table.

The panellists, which included Kwame A Plus, the target of the NPP supporters, also reminded them that this was a grievous situation they were dealing with.

16 arrested for attack on UTV

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested 16 people for storming the studios of UTV on October 7

The police said the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information made a complaint to them.

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers.

Prophet Oduro slams government interference

Prophet Kofi Oduro has registered his displeasure against the ruling government once again.

According to him, the sitting government sent a letter to UTV asking them to stop airing his program.

Fans side with him, expressing their views on why a private television would make such a decision.

Shatta Wale mobbed by fans at UTV

YEN.com.gh reported previously that fans mobbed Shatta Wale as he left UTV after his appearance on UTV's United Showbiz.

Even though Shatta Wale left UTV's premises around midnight, loads of fans gathered outside, waiting to cheer him.

Some fans were chanting and sending messages to Arnold Baidoo, who had earlier angered Wale on the show.

