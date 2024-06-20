Patapaa has reacted to his estranged wife, Life Miller's claim that they are divorced

According to him, they are yet to complete the court processes and, thus, still not divorced

He also claimed that Liha forced herself on him because he did not propose to her

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has disclosed that he never actually proposed to his wife, Liha Miller. Instead, he claims Miller expressed her love for him, and they eventually decided to build a life together.

Patapaa married Liha Miller, a German woman of Turkish descent, in January 2021 in his hometown of Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Patapaa has reacted to Liha Miller's divorce revelation Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Not long after their wedding, rumours went flying that their marriage had hit the rocks. But Patapaa denied the rumours and even quarrelled with Zionfelix over an interview with Liha in Germany.

Liha Miller reveals she's no more with Patapaa

A few days ago, Liha Miller arrived in the country for a visit and was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Junka Town star Atemuda.

During an interaction with a blogger, Liha revealed that their marriage had indeed broken up, adding that she had not seen Patapaa since she left Ghana for Germany a few weeks after their wedding.

Patapaa reacts to Liha Miller's 'divorce' revelation

Reacting to her revelation on Angel TV, Patapaa stated he did not want to discuss the divorce because the matter was still before the court and did not want to disrespect the judge.

"We signed the marriage in court, so I cannot disrespect the judges who joined us in Holy matrimony. That is why I don't talk about it," he explained.

Answering the show host's question, Patapaa minced no words when he stated that their relationship was not based on love.

According to the One Corner hitmaker, he did not love her and never proposed to her, but Liha found her way into his life because she wanted to tap into his blessings and stardom to become famous.

"My blessings are what Liha tapped into to become famous, so anytime she gets the opportunity, she wants to infuriate me so that I will talk back and get her in the trends. I don't love her, and I never proposed love to her," Patapaa stated during an interview with Accra-based Angel Television.

Watch Patapaa's interview below:

Patapaa's estranged wife flaunts and kisses new Nigerian lover

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa's estranged wife, Liha Miller, seemed to have moved on from their relationship.

She shared photos on her social media pages flaunting a man she described as her current boyfriend.

In the photos shared by Liha, she can be seen getting cosy with her new flame as they hold each other tight and kiss.

Source: YEN.com.gh