Actor and parliamentary aspirant John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, turned five years old on Friday, October 13, 2023

Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya, shared photos of their adorable son on social media to celebrate him

Accompanying the photos were lovely birthday wishes from the father and mother to their son

John Dumelo and his household celebrated as the actor and politician's son, John Selator Dumelo Jnr, turned a year older.

Born in 2018, John Jnr clocked five years old on Friday, October 13, 2023.

In celebration, John Jnr's mother, Gifty Mawunya, took to her Instagram to share lovely images of the boy.

Gifty Dumelo prays for her son

The photos showed the adorable John Jnr in different moments, including his appearance at his grandmother's funeral which was recently held in Accra.

Sharing the photos, Mrs Dumelo showered blessings on her son while praying for God's protection for him.

"Dear son, @johnd_jnr on this day I bless you in the name of Jesus that no weapon of the enemy shall come near you. I soak you in the blood of Jesus Christ that He should form a wall of fire around you. Amen happiest birthday my heartbeat❤️❤️❤️❤️.," she said.

Dumelo celebrates son's 5th birthday

Apart from the lovely birthday wish from his mother, John Jnr's dad also came online to celebrate him.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate shared a photo of his son posing beside crates of eggs on a pickup vehicle.

"Happy 5th birthday little farmer @johnd_jnr. Proud of u!!!! Love u loads," Dumelo captioned the photo.

John Dumelo joins #Occupyjulorbihouse protest

Meanwhile, John Dumelo recently joined protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration at 37 in Accra.

Speaking at the grounds, Dumelo said he was not at the protest for political gain but solely as a concerned Ghanaian.

Artistes such as Kelvynboy, Kofi Mole, EL, Efia Odo and Comedian Warris also joined the protest .

