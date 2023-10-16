Black Sherif, in a conversation with Stephalways in a podcast, was asked by the podcaster how she could woo a man in a Ghanaian way

Black Sherif told the lady the best way was to say "woyɛ me taste,” a Twi saying which translates to "I admire you"

Steph repeated the Twi sentence after Black Sherif perfectly, which impressed many Ghanaians in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a conversation with popular podcast host Stephalways, offered some advice on how to woo a man in a Ghanaian way. The exchange has caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who were both surprised and delighted by the exchange.

During the podcast, Stephalways asked Black Sherif for his thoughts on how a woman can express her admiration for a man in a way that is appreciated in Ghanaian culture.

The young musician suggested that one of the best ways to express admiration in a Ghanaian manner is to say "woyɛ me taste" in Twi. This phrase, which translates to "I admire you" in English, was a simple and direct way to convey affection and appreciation to someone you have feelings for. Steph tried several times to reiterate Blacko's Twi phrase and pulled it off well.

What made social media users excited was not only Black Sherif's response but also the way Stephalways, who is not known for speaking Twi, repeated the Twi sentence perfectly.

Black Sherif and Steph spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lovender.Trix commented:

Hrr her sound of the TWI can be a HOOK for a SONG

Mavelousn Sarfo wrote:

If u say that to any Ghanaian guy u gon bag him easy

QUADJO reacted:

Woy3 me taste in kwaku Manu’s voice

Black Sherif shares favourite subject

In another story, Black Sherif, in a conversation with the same podcaster, was asked what his favourite subject was back in school, and he revealed it was RME.

The musician said he used to ace the subject back in the day, adding that being a regular at Makaranta as a devout Muslim made the subject easy for him.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video also shared their love for RME, mentioning that it was easy to grasp and pass.

