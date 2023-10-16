DJ Switch recently returned to Ghana from the US and seems to be enjoying her return as she partook in viral dances

In one of her dance videos, which she shared on her TikTok, the young lady looked all grown up as she happily danced

DJ Switch, who was a little girl when she won TV3's Talented Kidz show, had many Ghanaians admiring how tall she was now

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch has made her return to Ghana after a stint in the US, and she's already setting social media ablaze with her incredible dance moves.

The talented star, who first gained fame as a child when she clinched the top spot on TV3's Talented Kidz show, is now a young lady, and Ghanaians are noticing how she has grown.

In one of her latest dance videos, which she shared on her TikTok account, DJ Switch showed her impressive dance skills. Her energy and passion were evident as she grooved to the music, leaving fans, both old and new, in awe.

DJ Switch's journey from a young girl on a talent show to an international star has been inspiring to many Ghanaians who revere her as a role model for little kids. Her return to Ghana marks a special moment for her fans, who have eagerly followed her adventures since she travelled from Ghana to the US to school.

DJ Switch leaves many in awe

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Samguy_ said:

@DJ Switch Ghana so are you trying to tell me I’m now an oluman(old man)?

pk commented:

keep working hard of your goals, you shall achieve your dreams

Dornyo Emefa said:

you are really talented ❤️

DJ Switch dances with Dancegod

In another story, DJ Switch, in a viral video, danced with popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd and showed off her dance moves.

However, most Ghanaians were more focused on DJ Switch's immense growth than her dance moves as they marvelled at how quickly she had aged.

Many questioned how DJ Switch, who used to be tiny when she first came into the limelight through TV3's Talented Kidz show.

