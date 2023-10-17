Michy asked her fans whether it was a good idea to have left the Mama Ba life for the street with her baby daddy, Shatta Wale

She shared four pictures from her childhood which she edited into a video

Many spoke about the resemblance from her childhood with her son Majesty, while others shared their thoughts on the benefit of the street life in her life

Movement Showbiz host Michy shared old pictures from her childhood on her Instagram page which got many commenting about them.

Michy 's childhood pictures. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy shares moments from her childhood

Michy shared old pictures which she edited into a video. In the first photo, she was a little girl playing games at a game centre.

The second picture was her and her mother dressed in winter clothes as they hugged in the snowy weather.

A beautiful moment of her and her family at the beach was captured in the third picture, while the last picture was her flaunting her 90s fashion style.

Captioning the post, Michy wondered whether it was a good decision to have left the 'dbee' lifestyle for the street. She wrote:

Sometimes I wonder if leaving my Mama Ba life for the street life was a good decisionthe lessons have been great for my growth but the ‘association’ hm

Michy's childhood pictures are in the form of a video.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Michy's throwback post, caption and unreleased song

Many of Michy's Instagram followers advised her to take lessons from street life rather than regrets.

Others also shared their feedback on the unreleased song as they said they loved it.

Looking at her Michy's childhood pictures, many noticed a striking resemblance with the son she has with Shatta Wale, Majesty.

melannhairs said:

I remember good old days...when we used to gist In my shop...The mama ba was good ..but am proud of you now..

official_djmisty said:

I still call u Shatta Michy even if I'm playing ya songs, sometimes I've to mention the artist's name n the title of the song

saphia_addy said:

The only worth here is our Majesty, and for that alone we bless God . ❤️

i._o._darko said:

I see, then I guess that's where majesty resemblance is

my_name_is_queenenyo said:

Hmmmmmm lessons always no regrets

akosua_bonsu_blankson said:

Majesty rep ur childhood dear❤️❤️❤️❤️

frank_no_worries_001 said:

Shatta wey no force give you, till now e they bore me ohh

mcbrown_shatta_ said:

Oh my God this tune is fire @michygh please release it. We're ready for the streaming

thatdaywillcme11 said:

@michygh and the association is what makes us to know you today publicly so if you think is bad look at it also from the good side ❤️

iam_ms_kiki said:

At least the association gave you a handsome boy and dashed you little bit of fame.

Michy drops pictures from Junior High School

In another throwback-related moment, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy shared old pictures from her time in junior high school.

Dressed in a brown top and black trousers, she was spotted standing in the middle of two young men from her JHS days.

The photo sparked massive reactions on social media as many people became fashion and beauty critics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh