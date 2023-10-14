Musician Michy donated sanitary pads to Kayaye traders from the Makola market

A video of the women overjoyed as they were handed the sanitary pads melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

As part of the occasion, they displayed fire dance moves to celebrate

Musician and host of Movement Showbiz, Michy, donated sanitary pads to Kayaye traders from the Makola market as part of an initiative of Reflo's Sanitary Pads.

Michy donates sanitary pads to Kayaye women. Image Credit: @michygh

Michy donates sanitary pads to Kayaye traders

Michy shared a video on her Instagram page of donating free sanitary pads from Reflo's Sanitary Pads to Kayaye women who trade at the Makola market in Accra.

The donation exercise took place at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The mother of Majesty noted that she was honoured to have gifted the hardworking women the sanitary pads and prayed to God to bless their hustle.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

Hustling with @refloltd & some hardworking Kayayes’ at Makola . Was a pleasure donating @refloltd Sanitary pads to these ladies God bless their #hustle

Video of Michy handing free sanitary pads to Kayaye traders from Makola Market.

Video of donating the sanitary pads to the Kayaye women.

Ghanaians react to video of Michy donating sanitary parts to Kayaye women

Fans were overjoyed as they saw Michy donate the sanitary pads to the less privileged women from the Makola market.

Below are some of the reactions:

akosuanura said:

See the way she’s busy

shatta_tina said:

God blessed your hustle.

Makola Kayaye traders display dance moves

As part of the occasion, the Kayaye traders took over the dance floor to display their incredible dance moves as their colleagues cheered them on.

Video of the Kayaye traders displaying fire dance moves.

Speaker Alban Bagbin tells the government to rethink sanitary pad taxes

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, criticised the Akufo-Addo government for maintaining taxes on sanitary pads.

He was disappointed that the government did not withdraw the taxes in the mid-year budget review. The Speaker of Parliament also urged the government to learn from countries that did not tax sanitary pads.

