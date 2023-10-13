Michy invited her okada friends for the music video for her recently top-charting song, Hustle

The bikers flaunted their biking skills on the dusty road, which awed many people on social media

Michy, in her Instagram caption, was grateful that several of them showed up when she called on them

Movement Showbiz host Michy was overwhelmed with joy when many okada riders showed up to the music video shoot for her recently released single, Hustle.

Michy and okada riders in Hustle music video. Image Credit: @michygh

Okada riders support Michy in shooting the music video for Hustle

In the video, Michy showed the riders displaying their incredible biking skills on the dusty street.

In the caption of the post, the Spend Di Money crooner was overwhelmed with emotions when many of the bikers showed up.

She noted that the love they had for her was immense and was grateful. She wrote:

Called on my friends, the Okada riders in my hood to help me shoot a smalllll vid & eiiii. Man dem showed up and showed out the ❤️ is deep enjoy the #bts still #hustleseason #hustle #michy

Video of okada riders showing up to Michy's Hustle music video.

Fans react to Michy's video with the okada riders

Many were awed by the support the okada riders showed Michy as she shot the music video for her newly released song, Hustle.

Others also noted that the okada riders were fans of her baby daddy, Shatta Wale, and they showed up based on their love for the dancehall musician.

tarimoon said:

Charley, I missed this ❤️❤️❤️❤️

stepkoin_shella said:

Shatta movement be that ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍we go pull-up give you

astro_qween said:

Will love to join cause l live in the same hood with u

shatta_tina said:

Awww

