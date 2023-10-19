Obaapa Gladys has tipped Sarkodie to be a dream collaborator for her viral sensation 'Cobra'

She made her wish known, during a recent interview, while promoting the single and putting a face behind the viral hit

The choice for Sarkodie as a collaborator comes a few days after the gospel artiste lauded Shatta Wale for promoting her viral hit song.

Current internet sensation, Obaapa Gladys has expressed his wishes to feature Sarkodie on the remix to her viral hit 'Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra'.

The song produced by veteran Ghanaian audio engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, was released early this year, but it took the viral gospel artiste over three months for the song to hit mainstream social media, gaining significant traction in late September.

The trend started when Ghanaians began to relate to the lyrics, after days of reacting to the gospel singer's unusual vocals and the song's funny music video.

Obaapa Gladys wants Sarkodie on remix of her viral song Source: Instagram/ObaapaGlayds1, Instagram/Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Gladys Targets Sarkodie as a collaborator for 'Cobra' remix

In an interview with Asempa FM, Obaapa Gladys revealed that a version of the song perceived to be a remix of her viral hit song Cobra with Shatta Wale was not original.

The trending music sensation said she had never met Sarkodie in person to record a remix.

She added that she hopes to clinch this collaboration with Sarkodie should she be presented with the opportunity to meet Africa's most decorated rapper.

Shatta Wale expresses his love for Obaapa Gladys

Various Ghanaian celebrities joined the viral 'Cobra' trend referencing the song in their interactions with fans and colleagues.

Shatta Wale was one of the early adopters of the trend, referencing it in her tweets. The dancehall artiste went a step further to publicly declare his love for the song, rallying his huge fanbase to support Obaapa Gladys and her Nipa Yɛ Cobra song.

The viral gospel singer in one interview, thanked Shatta Wale and Ghanaians for their public affection and said she would name her son "Junior Shatta Cobra", after the dancehall artiste.

Nana Ama McBrown and more celebrities join the cobra trend

Obaapa Gladys' viral song with its funny lyrics and dance challenge took social media by storm.

Yen.com.gh reported that Nana Ama Mcbrown, Medikal and more joined the trend, fuelling the Nipa Yɛ Cobra' song's virality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh