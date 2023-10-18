Actor Lil Win's wife has shown that she is indeed a true supporter of her husband's music craft

She danced and sang to his song Atanfo that features rapper Kweku Flick, in a video

Many people admired her dance moves and her beauty, while others asked when the song would be released on all streaming platforms since they loved it

Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, melted the hearts of many when she sang and danced to his unreleased song Atanfo in an adorable video.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dances to his song

Dressed in a black fitted dress with a gold ribbon securing it, Maame Serwaa flaunted her curves while singing and dancing to Lil Win's song, Atanfo.

The song features Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick and is yet to be released on all streaming platforms.

Maame Serwaa whined her waist and made hand gestures while dancing in the video.

Video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dancing to his unreleased song Atanfo that, features Kweku Flick.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the Maame Serwaa's dance video

While some of Maame Serwaa's TikTok followers gushed over how stunning she looked, others also spoke highly of her dance moves in the video.

Others also inquired when the song would be released since they loved it.

Patience Ewuah said:

I like the way you dressed, mommy

Rose said:

Nice one, sis❤❤✌️✌️✌️

Emmanuel K Poku said:

oh charlie this song....3d3kwaku flick n'nkranhy3 vers paa nie

Sick Back said:

But lilwin, you're a good musician, paaa

issahprotocol said:

But we need King Paluta on this

Lil Win's wife carries him on her back, they sing Nanka Ɛbɛyɛ Dɛn in the video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, carried him on her back in an adorable video.

They sang and danced to Legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong's hit song 'Nanka Ebeye Den'.

Many people were of the view that if it were not for Lil Win's wealth, she would not have carried him on her back.

