Mama Toli Toli, the Makola trader known for singing the wrong lyrics to songs, was given a treat by EIB Network Group CEO, Bola Ray

They went for an executive lunch at a plush restaurant where he got the opportunity to meet celebrated actor Chris Attoh

The video warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians after they watched the video

CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, Bola Ray, took viral Makola trader known for singing the wrong lyrics to songs, Mama Toli Toli, to an executive lunch.

Mama Toli Toli's dinner with Bola Ray and Chris Attoh in photos. Image Credit: @officialstarter_ @happytownproject

Bola Ray takes Mama Toli Toli to an executive lunch, she meets actor Chris Attoh

CEO of the Happy Town Project, Official Starter, shared a video on his Instagram page on how the executive lunch went.

Mama Toli Toli looked elegant in a long red dress for the occasion. Her makeup made her look more radiant. She rocked a bone-straight wig with the edges on the left part neatly curled and laid.

The viral Makola market woman met seasoned Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh, and they hugged and exchanged pleasantries in the video.

The video of Mama Toli Toli that caught the attention of Bola Ray.

Below is a video of the executive lunch of Mama Toli Toli with actor Chris Attoh and the CEO of EIB Network Group, Bola Ray, in attendance.

Reactions as Bola Ray takes Mama Toli Toli to an executive lunch

The video brighter the faces of many social media users as they complimented Mama Toli Toli's gorgeous look as she dined with Bola Ray and Chris Attoh.

Below are lovely comments from Ghanaians:

Smiles all over my face

Soo beautiful

This is beautiful....boss God bless you

Mama Toli Toli, this is not lyrics;! Hold that chicken well joor

Soon we must see her on our big screen, shes a star

Ok I’m jealous of this treatment hahahaha im loving her more ❤️❤️

I saw Mama Toli today. She was glittering in the red dress like something... kw33!

Everyone is mentioning Mama Toli have you forgotten our Oga looks good in his outfit

Mama Toli Toli sings her version of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe with a Ga twist

YEN.com.gh reported that Mama Toli Toli, one of the viral Makola market women, got many people laughing hard with her latest video.

She was captured singing Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe at the marketplace, where she sold her smoked fish.

Many people pleaded with Kizz Daniel to feature her in the official music video of the song, while others talked about how the video made them laugh hard.

