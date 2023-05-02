Ghanaian hip-hop and rap artiste Andy Osei Sarfo popularly known as Kweku Flick, was posted on Twitter by a lady who claims he is her boyfriend

The Twitter user, Stephanie, replied to an earlier tweet by a user on the app who dared people to post the photos of their partners

The photo posted by Stephanie has since gone viral as netizens seemed surprised and detailed some actions in the photo which suggested the possibility of they being a couple

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian hip-hop and rap artiste Andy Osei Sarfo, popularly known as Kweku Flick, was seen in a photo posted on Twitter by a lady who claimed they are a couple.

Kweku Flick and Stephanie Photo source: @kwekuflick

Source: Instagram

On May 1st, 2023, a Twitter user with the handle on the app, daring users on the Twitter platform to post photos of their boyfriends or girlfriends.

In response to that, one Twitter user with the Twitter name Stephanie, posted a photo of Kweku Flick and herself in what looked like a couple's photo. Kweku Flick was seated with his hand wrapped around the waist of the young lady who was standing by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The lady captioned her post:

Till eternity ❤️@KwekuFlick

She left users on the app confused as they shared different opinions about the photo. Some talked about the matching colours of their outfits while others opined that their relationship was real because of how Kweku Flick posed with his hands around the lady's waist.

Ghanaians reacted to the lady's post about Kweku Flick

Some Ghanaians reacted to the young lady's post, expressing different opinions about the photo. Many were confused about how genuine her claim was.

@HenryKnight_ commented:

The yellow couple

@_mrahenkorah commented:

Herrh! Kweku Flick be forken boy o... See where en hand dey

@_KAKUS commented:

I'm happy for you.

@SADATIB26625451 commented:

Flick too get some scary face bi oooo

@mesh_kingly commented:

If e no be say he be musician like you go like am? Like you go talk say he no be your class sef.

Kweku Flick excited as he meets Asamoah Gyan and Kudus

Following Ghana's triumphant match against Angola, Kweku Flick met Mohammed Kudus and Asamoah Gyan. Kweku Flick went over to Asamoah Gyan right away and shook his hand in a gesture that showed respect.

At the opulent hotel where the Black Stars were staying for the soccer match in Kumasi, the humble musician and the football player had a brief conversation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh