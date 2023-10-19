Official Starter, in a video, surprised the Makola market women he dances with gold necklaces at the marketplace

In the video he shared on his TikTok page, the dancer and social media influencer went around the market putting necklaces around the women's necks

The market women were excited by the gesture and prayed for Official Starter, blessing him

Popular dancer and social media influencer Official Starter, in a video, brought joy and excitement to the hardworking women of Makola market by gifting them with gold necklaces. The surprise gesture was captured in a video shared on his TikTok page, where it quickly garnered attention and touched the hearts of many.

In the video, Official Starter could be seen strolling through the Makola market, carrying a pink box of gold necklaces. He shared them among the market's women, who work tirelessly day in and day out to support their families.

Official Starter approached the women one by one, placing the necklaces around their necks. The women's expressions ranged from surprise to delight as they accepted the unexpected gifts. The simple yet meaningful act of wearing the necklaces around the women's necks symbolised care, appreciation, and acknowledgement of the hard work these women put into their daily lives.

The market women, overwhelmed by the gesture, could not contain their excitement as they prayed for Starter and wished him well.

Official Starter warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mhizkhall Yg said:

Thanks for putting joy in the face of our mothers

Chuks_sarkodie commented:

Awww our class prefect has a good heart she deserves a ❤️

Yhaar Unique reacted:

Who is cutting onions here God richly bless you official starter for putting smile on our mummies faces

Official Starter flies market women out

In another story, Official Starter, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, took the viral market women he dances with on their first flight.

The women who were beaming with smiles were excited as they entered a plane for the first time, journeying to the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The content creator and the adorable market women have become internet sensations for their dance videos in the marketplace.

