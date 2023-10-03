Asamoah Gyan got many people laughing at him when he screamed while on a roller coaster ride

He, Sammy Anim and another friend visited the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in the US

Many people shared their views on the video as they commented on Asamoah Gyan's behaviour on the ride

Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan was scared for his life as he screamed and panicked while on a roller coaster ride with his friends at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in the US.

Asamoah Gyan and friends on a roller coaster in the US. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Asamoah Gyan goes on a roller coaster ride with friends in the US

Asamoah Gyan was all smiles before the roller coaster took off. The moment they were in the air, he hugged the seat and screamed with his eyes closed.

Sharing his experience in the caption of the Instagram post, Asamoah Gyan said that his friend, a US-based Ghanaian doctor, Theophilus Sai, convinced him to go on the ride.

He also added that a member of the 's executive council, Sammy Anim, screamed more than he did on the roller coaster.

In the caption, Asamoah Gyan wrote:

Herrrrrrr @doctheosai , you tricked me to kill me errr? . Look at @sammy_anim too. He was even screaming more than me. . Nani3ma I finally overcome my fears tho

Video of Asamoah Gyan on a roller coaster ride with friends.

Ghanaians comment on Asamoah Gyan's experience on the roller coaster

The video got many people in the comment section laughing hard as they commented on Asamoah Gyan's behaviour on the roller coaster ride.

amazingdealer1 said:

Overcoming your fears with ur eyes closed naaa come again bossu u go explain Taya

kofi.evra said:

I will never try this... apuu

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

I can never try this thing ooo like the way Asamoah Gyan and his friend did

kiaani_gh said:

Looks fun and scary at the same time

priscilla_denteh said:

To be honest this not funny oooo. Hmmm like me I will die before getting down

cookieteegh said:

There are two types of human beings on this earth. Asamoah Gyan and the other guy

freebodybills said:

Champ you face everything some, na rola experience na wokekamu saa no.

Asamoah Gyan coaches kids in the US, signs their autographs

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan coached and trained with children at a football camp in Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida, US.

He shared pictures and videos of how the session went, which got many people advising him to take coaching as a career while in retirement.

