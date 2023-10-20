Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) was adjudged the Overall Best Performing Student for the Professional Law course

The announcement was done at the ceremony where over 1,000 students were called to the bar on October 20, 2023

He was awarded GH¢550,000 cash gift, a laptop, scholarship at his preferred school among other goodies

Overall Best Performing Student for the Professional Law course announced

As the Overall Best Performing Student for the Professional Law course, Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) would be rewarded with a laptop, a soft copy of Law Reports installed, as well as a hard copy of Ghana Law Reports.

He would also receive an LL.M Scholarship at a law school of his choice, which would be sponsored by the Scholarship Secretariat, subject to applicable conditions.

A GH¢550,000 cash gift would be given to him, and to conclude his package, he would be awarded the Director’s Special Award.

Video of Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) receiving his reward emerges

A video of Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) being called onto the stage to receive amidst loud cheers from his peers who were also called to the bar has surfaced online as many congratulated him.

Video of Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) being awarded as the Overall Best Performing Student for the Professional Law course.

Ghanaians congratulate Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq)

Congratulatory messages poured in for Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) as he bagged the prestigious award at the 2023 Call to the Bar ceremony of law students under the Ghana Legal Council (GLC).

Hard work pays

Aww, congratulations

That's my bosss

Over 1,000 new lawyers called to the Ghana Bar after years of sweat

In a law-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that over 1,000 newly qualified lawyers were called to the Ghana Bar under the General Legal Council (GLC).

This number of lawyers being called to the bar in 2023 is an improvement of 1,075 in 2022.

Also, Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ama Governor is notably one of the aspiring lawyers missing out on a call to the Bar again after being declined a second time by the GLC.

Meanwhile, in 2023, there were 2898 candidates, of which 946 missed out on being called.

