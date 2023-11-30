A video of a handing over ceremony of a new Benz to young lady has melted hearts online

The car was given to the lady by his dad as a gift after she graduated from the university

Many people who saw the video showered praise on the young lady for making her father proud

A young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from the university has become the envy of many after she was gifted a new car by her father.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @phils_ushering showed the moment a brand new Mercedes Benz with a customized number plate was driven into compound of a house where they young lady and her loved ones had gathered in an anxious wait.

Young lady gets new Benz Photo credit: @phils_ushering/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The father made a few remarks during the presentation after which the young lady and her loved ones made merry by jamming to some danceable tunes.

The video captioned "Father gave her daughter Benz car as her graduation gift congratulations Dr Demi," had gathered over 6000 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video

Peeps congratulate the young lady

Many people who saw the video commended the young lady on graduating from the university.

blessedcandy71 indicated:

This will be what my daughter will experience someday

AkousaQueenstar reacted:

I will have this kind of father for my kids IN JESUS NAME

Mhaame Efua Mensima stated:

Wow may we also buy cars for our children congratulations dear

Lash_By_Lisa added:

I will do this for my daughter in Jesus Name Amen

Pappylina wrote:

This will be me doing it for my kid siblings and kids very soon

Winnieee added:

Sending this to my dad will my full chest!

Ghaaian lady gifted house as graduation gift

Earlier YEN.com,gh reported that the parents of a Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika gave her a three-bedroom house as a gift for graduating from university.

Her father said she always wanted to own properties hence thought it wise to gift her a house.

“For finishing and graduating and doing wonderfully well, this is a present for you.,” Maame Sika’s father said while giving her the keys to the house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh