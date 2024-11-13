Socialite and actress Efia Odo shared her views on the recently held election poll organised by media house GHOne TV on X

Ghanaians were given 24 hours to vote for either former president John Mahama or Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Many people shared their opinions after Mahama had recorded a landslide victory over Bawumia in the polls on the platform

Socialite and actress Efia Odo has weighed in on the final results of the poll on X about who would win the 2024 presidential election on December 7, 2024.

Efia Odo reacts as John Dramani Mahama leads Mahamudu Bawumia in X polls. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama, @efia_odo and @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo speaks on X poll

Media house GHOne TV conducted a poll on X, asking Ghanaians to vote for former president John Dramani Mahama or vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

After 24 hours, the poll came to an end and the results were posted by GHOne TV on their social media pages.

In the final result, Mahama won the poll by a wide margin of 78.6% and Bawumia claimed only 21.4%.

Reacting to the results, Efia Odo noted that Ghanaian elections were not won on social media, especially X, a platform filled with opinionated people.

The seasoned actress noted that the real voters who would vote in the 2024 elections were not on social media.

"The real voters are not on Twitter wai," Efia Odo wrote on X.

Reactions to Efia Odo's statements on poll

Many people compared the online poll to the US election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, in which the latter won the online poll while the former won the real election and was declared the new president.

Others also shared diverse opinions about Efia Odo's statements in the comments section of her X account.

michaeladiko said:

"Dey play. Those voting on Twitter no get voters ID card right? Ask those in the US,and they will tell you the Influence of social media on Trump's winning that race."

@HOLYSHASHA said:

"When it comes to online polls, we will always vote for NDC just to put smiles on their faces, but the EC vote is at the polling station."

@ElSaminou said:

"Efia when ghone posted it in the afternoon i reminded them with this picture. They’ll laugh at the wrong side of their mouths by December 8th 🤣🤣🤣"

King Paluta performs at Bawumia's rally

YEN.com.gh also reported that musician King Paluta performed Makoma at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign rally.

He made a strange walk as he performed the song and danced alongside New Patriotic Party officials led by Bawumia and other political figures.

Ghanaians speculated that the singer had been paid well, considering the show he put on, which subsequently charged the crowd ahead of the election.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh